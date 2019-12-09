“No Evidence”: An Official Probe Has Debunked Trump’s Claim The FBI Planted A Spy In His Campaign

WASHINGTON — A highly anticipated report issued Monday by the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General found that the FBI had sufficient basis to investigate Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and didn’t embed a spy among his staff — a sharp rebuke of some of the president’s pet conspiracy theories.

The 434-page report, which comes from the DOJ’s largely independent accountability office, contradicts the president and his Republican backers who claimed the report would find the FBI overstepped its bounds when it opened an investigation in 2016 into whether Trump’s campaign staff were working with Russians.

“Opening the investigation was in compliance with FBI policies,” the report finds, adding that it was “opened for an authorized investigative purpose and with sufficient factual predication.”

And yet, the investigation found many mistakes and possible criminal misconduct by a former FBI agent involved in seeking a warrant to eavesdrop on Trump’s staff, which will provide fodder for Republicans who have argued the 2016 campaign probe was corrupt.

“We found no evidence that the FBI attempted to place any [confidential human sources] within the Trump campaign, or task any [confidential human sources] to report on the Trump campaign,” the report finds, while noting that the FBI did hold “several” meetings with “individuals affiliated with the Trump campaign, including a high-level campaign officials who was not a subject of the investigation.”

“We did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the FBI’s decision to seek FISA authority on Carter Page,” says the report, which also notes there wasn’t satisfying explanation for the FBI’s missteps.

Trump and other Republicans have long claimed the investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election — including the investigation into whether Trump’s campaign was tied to that effort — was a “witch hunt” and “hoax” perpetrated by liberal deep state under former president Barack Obama, and that the FBI planted a snoop in his campaign.

Instead, Inspector General Michael Howowitz’s report — Review of Four FISA Applications and Other Aspects of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation — found the FBI’s leadership had no documentary or testimonial evidence of political bias when it obtained a warrant against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The report criticizes the FBI for “17 significant errors and omissions” in those warrant applications, too, validating Republican concerns that an FBI agent had modified records when it obtained those warrants in 2016.

“The surveillance of Cater Page continued even as the FBI gathered information that weakened the assessment of probable cause and made the FISA applications less accurate,” the report says. This includes “significant questions about the reliability of the Steele reporting,” including finding that some of it was incorrect, referring to the infamous dossier compiled by Christopher Steele, who’d worked for a firm with ties to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign. (The dossier was first published by BuzzFeed News in January 2017, after Trump, Obama, and other US officials were briefed on its contents).

Trump has long stoked a conspiracy that he called “Spygate” alleging the FBI was out to get him, tweeting in 2018, “Reports are there was indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president. It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a ‘hot’ Fake News story. If true - all time biggest political scandal!”

Horowitz’s investigation began in March 2018 when then-attorney general Jeff Sessions wanted to know whether the FBI violated the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, known as FISA, when it obtained warrants against Page. The investigation began in July 2016. Page, who served as a foreign policy adviser on Trump’s campaign, has long-term ties to Russia: Page said he met with a Russian spy in 2013, and he told lawmakers he held meetings with Russian officials in 2016.

Yet Republicans had been concerned that FBI agents left out exculpatory evidence that could have favored Page when obtaining the warrants. They have also claimed that the FBI relied too much on the Steele dossier.

The report found that claims in the Steele dossier were among several points used to assert probable cause to obtain the FISA warrant for Page — including Page’s past ties to Russia and reports of “the Russian government’s attempted coordination with members of the Trump campaign” — while also noting that officials found “the Steele reporting pushed [the FISA proposal] over the line in terms of establishing probable cause.”

The FBI had omitted evidence that may have weakened their case, the report found. For instance, Page had been approved as an operational contact for another US government agency from 2008-2013. “Our review found that FBI personnel fell fall short of the requirement in FBI policy that they ensure that all factual statements in a FISA application are ‘scrupulously accurate,’” the report says.

The FBI’s investigation also failed to to corroborate claims in the Steele dossier used in the FISA warrant. Nevertheless, the investigation continued and applications to renew the warrant applications did not include exculpatory evidence that may have weakened those applications. “The FISA applications made it appear as though the evidence supporting probable cause was stronger than was actually the case,” the report states.

Attorney General Bill Barr praised the report's findings, saying in a statement, "The FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken. It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory."



Separately, the report included details from investigators' conversations with Steele, including that he pushed back on suggestions that his report was "biased," calling those allegations "ridiculous" and noted that "if anything he was 'favorably disposed' toward the Trump family before he began his research because he had visited a Trump family member at Trump Tower and 'been friendly' with [the family member] for some years. He described their relationship as 'personal' and said that he once gifted a family tartan from Scotland to the family member." ABC News reported that the Trump family member is Ivanka Trump. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Barr has launched his own parallel inquiry into the origins of the Russia probe that looks more broadly at the intelligence community. That investigation, led by Connecticut US Attorney John Durham, became a criminal matter. The New York Times reported that occurred after Horowitz found that an FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith allegedly altered a document when applying for the wiretap of Page and referred the case to prosecutors.

Although Clinesmith is not mentioned by name in the report, the Inspector General did refer information about an agent altering an email used in the FISA warrant application to the Justice Department, consistent with the Inspector General Act of 1978.

Horowitz is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Dec. 11. The committee’s chair, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity this month he expected the Horowitz report would uncover a smoking gun. “Here's what I think we're going to find,” Graham said, “that they pulled a fast one on the FISA court, quite frankly mislead and defrauded the FISA court.”

Graham added on Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News, “I think you're going to see the system off the rails … I think you're going to see members of the Department of Justice and FBI taking the law into their own hands.”

Republicans have attacked the credibility of intelligence agencies, which universally found Russia sought to elect Trump and defeat Clinton in 2016, such as hacking the Democratic National Committee’s servers to obtain damaging information on the latter’s campaign. Trump’s boosters have further denounced findings by former special counsel Robert Mueller who found that while Trump’s staff did not actively conspire with Russian agents, they welcomed attempts at election interference. Instead, Republicans have widely embraced debunked conspiracy theories that Ukraine — not Russia — was the actual election interloper.

Mueller’s investigation resulted in indictments against more than three dozen people for various crimes, including top Trump campaign officials and members of Russian intelligence.