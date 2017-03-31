BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Democrats In Congress Are Pleading With Trump To Count LGBT Population In The Census

lgbt / outsideyourbubble

Democrats In Congress Are Pleading With Trump To Count LGBT Population In The Census

The Census Bureau has said it doesn’t plan to start asking about sexual orientation or gender identity in 2020.

By Dominic Holden

Headshot of Dominic Holden

Dominic Holden

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 31, 2017, at 11:17 a.m. ET

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

More than five-dozen Democrats in Congress urged the Trump administration in a letter on Friday to figure out how many LGBT people live in the United States when conducting the next Census, a proposal that had been considered and then scrapped earlier this week.

Lawmakers cited what they saw as hypocrisy on the part of John Thompson, director of the Census Bureau, who has said he wants a “complete and accurate census.”

“If this is indeed the goal, then the availability of data on the size, location, and circumstances of the LGBT population should be taken into account,” said the letter led by Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin along with Reps. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona and Adam Schiff of California.

“Additionally, we are deeply troubled that in follow-up statements, Director Thompson claims that the rationale for excluding LGBT identities is that there is no federal need for such information," they add, noting, "We write to express our strong disapproval of the Census Bureau’s decision."

The letter, which also asks about the American Community Survey, was also sent to Mick Mulvaney, who leads the White House's Office of Management and Budget.

Congressional Democrats and several federal agencies during the Obama era —including the Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, and Justice Departments — asked that questions about sexual orientation and gender identity be included along with dozens of other questions. A preliminary draft of questions released this week for the 2020 Census included them; however, a final draft sent to Congress on Tuesday did not.

The Census Bureau issued a statement the next day saying there was an "error" in the early draft, and that to count populations, officials needed "a clear statutory or regulatory need for data collection."

Censuses over the past decades have not asked about sexual orientation and gender identity. The next one will inquire about the marital status of single-sex couples, per a 2013 decision under former-president Obama, but the lawmakers on Friday said that is not enough.

“The fact remains that we know little else about the social and economic circumstances of the LGBT population at large,” their letter notes, adding that LGBT people disproportionately experience discrimination in housing and employment.

“There is also compelling evidence that many, particularly transgender people, are at greater risk of being victimized by violence and experience significant health disparities and vulnerability to poverty,” the lawmakers continue. “Expanded data collection on LGBT people is needed to help policymakers and community stakeholders understand the full extent of these disparities, as well as identifying the needs of these communities so they can be better served.”

The members of Congress ask the administration to explain their decision, “including justification for stating there being no federal need for data on the LGBT population.”

Other perspectives on this story

  • 1
    1/9
    “So mad that @realDonaldTrump won't count LGBT pop in census. Sad that we'll be lacking historical info about our citizens due to his idiocy.”
  • 2
    2/9
    “OK fine... This administration has made clear it does not care about LGBT issues. The opportunity arises in the private sector to study the prevalence of these communities, all over America. All sorts of public good can be done with a few smart phones a web server and car.”
  • 3
    3/9
    “Are we gonna count short people, too? Don't we need to know the size, demographics, and needs of the short community? How about fat people? Now there's an issue that s./b addressed. How about people who don't like broccoli? Are we ignoring the needs of our short and fat citizens and broccoli haters by not counting them? Where does it stop?”
  • 4
    4/9
    “When we segregate people into groups with names we become divided. Why cant we just be people without labels?”
  • 5
    5/9
    “The first step to marginalizing and eventually criminalizing the LGBT community is to deny they exist in any real numbers. This is sick.”
  • 6
    6/9
    “Pleading? Weaklings. Make demands on behalf of your fellow citizens. They gave you power, now use it.”
  • 7
    7/9
    Here's that sentiment with a dose of conservative sarcasm:
    “Liberals want government to track and identify every gay person in the country, but the "fascist" President is reluctant.”
  • 8
    8/9
    “They should absolutely​ be counted in the census. Then people can truly visualize how a group so statistically small can alter national politics to their desire.”
  • 9
    9/9
    “Did they do this under the Obama admnistration, or are they just trying to make a political point? The LGBT community existed, and also definitely mattered, in the past. Why start now?...This just seems like a fabricated cause to push political agenda. (fabricated meaning that this is only an issue because of who is in office, not because the LGBT community is a fabricated cause. I support people's choices/lifestyles)”

Outside Your Bubble is a BuzzFeed News effort to bring you a diversity of thought and opinion from around the internet. If you don’t see your viewpoint represented, contact the curator at bubble@buzzfeed.com. Click here for more on Outside Your Bubble.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT