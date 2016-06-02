Cleveland Council Poised To Vote Soon On Transgender Restroom Bill

The Cleveland City Council could vote as soon as Monday on legislation that would protect transgender people's right to use restrooms that match their gender identity in restaurants, theaters, and other places of public accommodation, Council President Kevin Kelley told BuzzFeed News.

In doing so, Ohio’s second-largest city could wade into a scorching national debate over transgender rights, risking the same sort of backlash unleashed on cities that passed similar ordinances recently — and then had those ordinances repealed by opponents.

“We are very close, but we need just few things ironed out,” said Kelley, who as council president decides which bills advance to a vote. “We are trying hard for Monday.”

The timing would be something of a surprise. The city council introduced the bill in 2013 and has not held a public hearing on it since November 2014. At the time, the bill’s co-sponsor told BuzzFeed News the bill looked set to pass. Instead, it sat in committee for more than 18 months as conservatives around the United States mounted an effort to mandate that transgender people only use restrooms that match their birth sex.

Two recent examples show the challenges Cleveland could face. When the Charlotte City Council passed an LGBT nondiscrimination ordinance in March, Republicans in the North Carolina legislature claimed it would allow transgender women to act as sexual predators in restrooms and nullified it. Likewise, conservatives in Texas making identical claims repealed a nondiscrimination ordinance in Houston last fall.

“You can never rule that out,” said Council President Kelley, acknowledging critics could run a city referendum to try repealing the ordinance at the ballot. “But it’s not a big concern of mine.”