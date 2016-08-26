Apple's Gay CEO Donated To Elect Republicans To Congress

Tim Cook and eight other executives at Apple — which has staunchly supported LGBT rights — gave a combined $45,900 to a PAC to reelect House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans to Congress. Current Republican leadership has blocked LGBT-friendly bills while advancing anti-gay legislation.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and eight of the company’s top executives donated a combined $45,900 in June to a PAC that helps elect Republicans to Congress, according to records filed with the Federal Election Commission.

While contributions to both Republican and Democratic leaders are commonplace among corporate figures, it illustrates a particular paradox for Apple executives, whose company boasts LGBT-friendly ideas while top employees also help finance a business-friendly political party that is adversarial to LGBT rights.

The donations were reported to the FEC the same week Cook and Apple treasurer Gary Wipfler co-hosted a fundraiser to help elect Republicans to the House; the records show the proceeds went to a campaign for House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Speaker Ryan appreciates the support of Tim Cook and others at Apple,” Zack Roday, a spokesperson for Ryan’s election committee, told BuzzFeed News.

Ryan’s campaign currently has more than $9.5 million cash on hand, and Roday indicated some of those funds will help maintain the GOP’s House majority. But he declined to say which candidates would benefit, including whether the funds will go to campaigns for 67 members of Congress who co-sponsored an anti-gay bill and had received money earlier this election cycle from a separate Republican leadership PAC backed by Ryan.

“Ryan is committed to helping protect and expand the House Republican Majority, and to that end, he will support a number of Republican members and candidates with differing views on various issues,” Roday said.

Both Apple and Cook, a gay man, have been vocal public allies to LGBT causes. Cook has marched in the San Francisco pride parade with other employers, and he has donated to LGBT-friendly Democrats this cycle — his contributions to Democrats exceed his contributions to Republicans by about 50%. (This election cycle, Cook gave $5,400 each to Democratic Senators Charles Schumer and Patrick Leahy, and $2,700 to Democrat Zoe Lofgren. For Republicans, he gave $5,400 to Senator Rob Portman, who supports same-sex marriage, in addition to his $5,400 contribution to Ryan’s PAC.)

Cook also hosted a fundraiser this month for Hillary Clinton. Both Cook and Apple endorsed legislation in Congress to ban LGBT discrimination.

But Republicans — who benefit from the Apple executives’ recent fundraiser — have been hostile to the same LGBT legislation that Apple supports.

Under Ryan, the House has not given a hearing to the Equality Act, an LGBT nondiscrimination bill that has languished since it was introduced last year. House Republicans also voted this year to block President Obama’s order to ban discrimination against LGBT federal contractors.

Conversely, a hearing was held this summer on the First Amendment Defense Act, a bill that would protect those who cite religious objections as the basis to discriminate against same-sex couples. The bill hasn’t advanced since the hearing.

In rating Congressman Ryan’s support for LGBT equality last year, the Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBT organization, gave him a score of zero out of 100. The national LGBT advocacy group also gave him its lowest rating for his two prior terms in office.

Ryan has opposed same-sex marriage, but he also voted in 2007 for an Employment Nondiscrimination Act, which would have protected gays and lesbians in the workplace. The measure failed in the Senate.

Apple declined several requests for comment on the contributions.