12 States Will Support Obama’s Transgender Policies In Court, Bucking Texas And Others

A brief to be filed Wednesday offers a counterpoint to two groups of states that have sued the Obama administration in an effort to block federal protections for transgender workers and students.

“The bottom line is that the federal guidance at issue here threatens no imminent harm,” reads a draft of the brief provided to BuzzFeed News.

The filing is led by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, whose brief adds that federal protections for transgender people are “strongly in the public interest.”

Ferguson elaborated on getting involved in the litigation in an interview with BuzzFeed News, explaining, “I think this case could go all the way to the Supreme Court, and I want to make sure the trial court has our perspective and the perspective of like-minded states.”

In May, officials in Texas and 10 other states sued the federal government over its interpretation of civil rights laws, taking particular offense with guidelines issued by the Department of Education that instruct schools to let transgender students use bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

The states followed up in June by asking the court to issue an injunction that suspends the federal regulations, arguing that they unfairly burden states and jeopardize safety.

Several weeks after Texas filed its lawsuit, another group of states, led by Nebraska, filed a similar lawsuit.