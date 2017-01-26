The USDA Says That Trump Didn't Send Its Order Restricting Scientists

According to the Agriculture Department, career staffers, not the new Trump administration, scared its scientists with a memo forbidding release of “any public-facing documents” this week.

A US Department of Agriculture spokesperson said on Thursday that a controversial and now-retracted internal agency memo sent earlier this week — one which tightened control over scientists and other employees at the department's research wing sharing information with the public — was not sent at the behest of President Trump or others in the White House.

Instead, USDA said, it came from within the agency itself.

Christopher Bentley, director of the communications office at the Agriculture Research Service — the main science research arm of the Agriculture Department — told BuzzFeed News in an interview on Thursday that he and other career employees wrote the short, mis-worded memo that inadvertently caused panic among rank-and-file ARS scientists who worried that they were being muzzled by the Trump administration.

"I wrote the email and the email was poorly worded," Bentley told BuzzFeed News. "That’s on me." Bentley's explanation was first reported by Science.

Bentley said he helped craft the email — ultimately signed by Sharon Drumm, chief of staff for ARS, and sent Monday morning — instructing the some 2,000 scientists, plus other ARS workers, to halt the release of "any public-facing documents" until further notice.

The email listed several types of communications falling under that term, including "news releases, photos, fact sheets, news feeds, and social media content."

But according to five ARS scientists and technicians who spoke to BuzzFeed News, the message caused a wave of worry and confusion among researchers, some of whom interpreted "public-facing documents" to include peer-reviewed academic articles — the bread and butter of science.

Following the email, some area directors clarified for scientists in their region that the moratorium did not include publishing studies or presenting at conferences. But researchers in other areas of the country were left in the dark.