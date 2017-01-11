Trump Nominee Says Exxon Didn’t Lobby Against Russia Sanctions, Evidence Suggests It Did

Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon chief, said in a congressional hearing for his nomination as secretary of state that the company did not lobby against Russian sanctions. But congressional disclosures show otherwise.

Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of ExxonMobil, testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Jan. 11.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's choice to run the State Department, Rex Tillerson, testified in Congress that, to his knowledge, the company he ran for a decade did not lobby against economic sanctions issued by the United States.



“To my knowledge, Exxon never directly lobbied against sanctions," the former chief executive of ExxonMobil told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under oath on Wednesday morning.



But documents filed by the company suggest otherwise. Since Tillerson took the reins of the largest US oil and gas firm in 2006, disclosure after disclosure in filings on "lobbying activity" show that Exxon lobbied on several pieces on legislation regarding sanctions against oil-producing nations, including Iran and most notably Russia.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the chamber's top Democrat, said on the Senate floor Wednesday that he was "very concerned" about Tillerson's comments, noting that the Senate has "registered lobbying disclosures from ExxonMobil itself documenting their involvement" in the lobbying effort.

Tillerson's relationship with Russia has been a major focus of questioning in the hearing on his nomination for the secretary of state job Wednesday.

One of the most powerful instruments in a president's diplomatic toolkit, economic sanctions ban US companies from doing businesses with individuals and institutions in designated foreign countries. Their purpose is to put pressure on countries to comply with international law — in the case of Russia most recently, to respect the sovereignty of its neighbor Ukraine.

Earlier this year, for example, Exxon disclosed in paperwork plans to lobby on a bill that sought to make permanent a series of sanctions the Obama administration issued against entities in Russia, including a state-owned oil firm with which Exxon was drilling, named Rosneft.



Because the sanctions were done through executive orders, they could be undone with the stroke of a pen by the next president unless Congress passed the bill. A bipartisan group of senators are currently working to codify those sanctions and add others in response to intelligence reports showing that Russia was behind cyberattacks targeting the American political system last year.

The lobbying pressure from Exxon and others in the US business community seemed to be successful. Between being introduced in April and passing committee in July, the bill was stripped of a provision codifying the specific executive order — Executive Order 13662 — used to sanction Rosneft and other members of the Russian energy sector.

Even after the modified bill, titled the STAND for Ukraine Act, passed the House of Representatives in September, Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is holding the hearing on Wednesday with Tillerson, let the bill languish in committee.

Exxon also lobbied on sanctions legislation in 2014. As President Obama began sanctioning Russia for the annexation of Crimea that year, there were at least three proposed pieces of sanctions legislation that would, among other things, increase military aid to Ukraine and issue sanctions specifically against Russian energy firms.

Exxon lobbied on all three bills, filings show. While the filings don't indicate the details of Exxon's lobbying effort, Tillerson himself made the company's views clear at the time.

“We do not support sanctions, generally,” Tillerson told shareholders in 2014. “We don’t find them to be effective unless they are very well-implemented comprehensively — and that’s a very hard thing to do.”