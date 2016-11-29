There Is A Searing Scientific Debate About Missing Arctic Ice

A pair of climate investigators say that low Arctic sea ice — happening now at the North Pole — may affect weather to the south. But the idea is hotly debated.

As daylong darkness smothers the North Pole, the ice blanket that usually accompanies “polar night” is late this year to wrap itself over the Arctic Ocean.

Arctic sea ice is now 28% beneath its historic average extent, setting a record low for October. But some climate investigators say a naked northernmost ocean may also screw up weather to the south.

For the past several years, a pair of atmospheric scientists — Jennifer Francis of Rutgers University and Stephen Vavrus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison — have pushed the hypothesis that connects diminishing sea ice up north with increasingly erratic weather across the rest of the Northern Hemisphere.

But the idea that a lack of sea ice sends swirling air masses south and smacks us with horrid, frigid winters has stirred controversy in climate science. Some critics point to climate models and weather measurements that fail to match such predictions.

“What isn’t conjecture is that the strong warming trends in the Arctic will affect the circulation at least within and near the Arctic,” Vavrus told BuzzFeed news. “The big question is how far-reaching these circulation changes are and will become in the future.”

Now, with Arctic sea ice so sparse, conditions are ripe to test — and litigate — their idea that a melting North Pole means decades of extreme winter weather for the northern half of the planet.

“Jennifer Francis’ hypothesis is still controversial,” Darryn Waugh, a professor of atmospheric science at Johns Hopkins University, told BuzzFeed News. New studies from other researchers that build on the theory, including one just last month, simply “stirred the pot,” he said.

Vavrus countered that while their idea is “still a hypothesis,” it is based on “empirical and theoretical evidence.”

While there is overwhelming scientific consensus that heat-trapping gases released by burning fossil fuels are warming the planet (in particular at the poles), the debate shows there is still a fracas over the finer ways in which Earth’s climate will change. The idea, first outlined in a 2012 paper in Geophysical Research Letters, involves a narrow current of westerly winds that circumnavigates the top of the globe, called the polar jet stream.

According to Francis and Vavrus, when the temperature difference between the Arctic and tropics is great, the jet stream circles the Earth rapidly, hugging the northern latitudes. The winds whips by so quickly that airlines flying from New York to London will often soar into the swift current to save on fuel.

But as the Arctic warms and that temperature difference between the pole and equator decreases, they argue, those winds slow down. And like slow-moving river meandering through a desert, the diminished jet stream wobbles over the northern portions of North America, Europe and Asia.

Those waves in the jet stream funnel high-altitude surges of cold air spinning around the North Pole — best known as the polar vortex — south.

