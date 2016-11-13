BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

No, This Video Doesn’t Show A Giant Anti-Trump Protest In Los Angeles

news

No, This Video Doesn’t Show A Giant Anti-Trump Protest In Los Angeles

The video is actually two months old and from another country.

By Dino Grandoni

Headshot of Dino Grandoni

Dino Grandoni

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on November 12, 2016, at 8:07 p.m. ET

On Saturday, a video purporting to show throngs of demonstrators in Los Angeles protesting Donald Trump was being widely shared on Twitter. The problem? It's not a video of LA.

The video is actually from a protest two months ago in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, against that county's controversial president, Nicolás Maduro.

More than 1 million people despite all the obstacles &amp; intimidation. Maduro no longer has a mandate #1s #Venezuela
Guillermo Zubillaga @Guillermo_Z

More than 1 million people despite all the obstacles &amp; intimidation. Maduro no longer has a mandate #1s #Venezuela

Reply Retweet Favorite

The nation has plunged into deep economic crisis after a downturn in oil prices.

But thousands of Angelenos did, in fact, take to the streets on the first weekend after Election Day. Just not in that video.

David Mcnew / Getty Images / Via buzzfeed.com

Protesters also marched in New York City, Chicago and other cities across the country.

Kena Betancur / AFP / Getty Images / Via buzzfeed.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT