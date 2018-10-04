Poetry: [The famous poets came for us they came on us or some of us]

The famous poets came for us they came on us or some of us

at least on some of us they did not come their poems were beautiful

or not but either way we learned to call them beautiful they came

like honeybees to hyacinths to some of us they came in some of us

the ones they called unreadable but fuckable or readable and fuckable

others were unfuckable the flip the fat the fierce the frayed the flawed

the frail the flunky the funny-looking radical unshaved the frumps

the flabs the poets came for us their genius sprayed on us they preyed

on us they said they’d pray for us like honeybees they dumped their load

of gold on us like god they shot their wad on us they called us sweeter

than their wives with softer skin they called their wives by telephone

their hands over our mouths to muffle us they shuffled us like decks

of playing cards and settled into hotel beds their socks and underwear

and undershirts cast upon the shore and then we’d stumble out the door ●