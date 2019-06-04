This Edgy Instagram Account Is Giving People Affected By Addiction A Place To Relate To Each Other

“I think one thing recovery has taught me is to accept that I have an off-color sense of humor.”

Dank Recovery Memes

Humor is typically the last thing you’ll find in coverage of the opioid epidemic. But for addicts, alcoholics, and their loved ones, there is a corner of the internet that is helping them laugh about their problems. This comes in the form of “recovery memes,” a niche genre of internet humor that an average reader may call offensive, insensitive, or kind of horrifying. However, for those who have been there, these black comedy memes hit home in a big way. These meme accounts, like one called “Dank Recovery Memes” with more than 47,000 followers, offer a safe place to laugh and share about the darkness of addiction away from “normies” who can’t relate. The creator of the account, Timothy Kavanagh, is a former heroin addict who has been clean and sober for 7 years. He now is a certified addiction counselor in Missouri and works as the regional director of an addiction treatment center. He told BuzzFeed News that while many people just don’t get it, he believes the memes are cathartic for those who have been there.

“I personally had to realize there is a huge difference between being a piece of shit and making jokes about a dark subject,” he said. “I think one thing recovery has taught me is to accept that I have an off-color sense of humor.”

Kavanagh saw his first recovery meme in 2013, soon after he got sober. He doesn’t think that seeing recovery memes while he was actively abusing substances would have helped him to get clean, but he believes they would have helped him realize he wasn’t alone.

He began to make his own recovery memes in early 2015. He started by sharing them in a private Facebook group.

“Through social media I found other people that were sober, had good recovery, but had the same kind of sense of humor,” he said. By September 2015, he created his Instagram account. Although his sense of humor hasn’t changed, Kavanagh said he tries to be more careful about what he posts today. He’s had his account deleted in the past, and is often reported for making jokes about such a sensitive topic. He added he doesn’t keep his Instagram a secret at work, but he tries to keep it separate.