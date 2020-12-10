 Skip To Content
These 8 Videos Show Just How WTF 2020 Was 👀

TikToking about your broken skull, being scammed out of $31,000, finding dozens of Prohibition-era whiskey bottles hidden in your home...it's been a wild year.

By Derek Gardner

Derek Gardner BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on December 10, 2020, at 1:25 p.m. ET

1. Dozens of bootleg Prohibition-era whiskey bottles were hidden in the walls and floors of this home.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

2. A woman was dancing alone in her apartment when a man broke in from her second-floor balcony.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

3. A man thought he was buying an electric supercar — but he received a “pink golf cart.”

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

4. This guy got to keep the part of his skull that was removed.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

5. A minivan driver fled a hit-and-run accident with a motorcycle wedged under his bumper.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

6. This bear was struggling to breathe and swim because it had a plastic cheese ball container stuck on its head. Luckily, this family was in the right place at the right time to save it.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

7. A 5-year-old boy in Utah was pulled over while trying to drive to California to buy a Lamborghini.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

8. This woman went viral when she posted a video of what her neighbor did to her car.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

