These 8 Videos Show Just How WTF 2020 Was 👀
TikToking about your broken skull, being scammed out of $31,000, finding dozens of Prohibition-era whiskey bottles hidden in your home...it's been a wild year.
1. Dozens of bootleg Prohibition-era whiskey bottles were hidden in the walls and floors of this home.
2. A woman was dancing alone in her apartment when a man broke in from her second-floor balcony.
3. A man thought he was buying an electric supercar — but he received a “pink golf cart.”
4. This guy got to keep the part of his skull that was removed.
5. A minivan driver fled a hit-and-run accident with a motorcycle wedged under his bumper.
6. This bear was struggling to breathe and swim because it had a plastic cheese ball container stuck on its head. Luckily, this family was in the right place at the right time to save it.
7. A 5-year-old boy in Utah was pulled over while trying to drive to California to buy a Lamborghini.
8. This woman went viral when she posted a video of what her neighbor did to her car.
-
Contact Derek Gardner at derek.gardner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.