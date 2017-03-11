We Gave 127 Of Your Favorite Stars A Polaroid Camera And Here's What Happened
Old-school selfies at SXSW.
1. Baby Driver star Jon Hamm
2. Prison Break star Robert Knepper, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Dominic Purcell
3. Alien: Covenant star Katherine Waterston
4. Nobodies executive producer Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone with showrunner Michael McDonald and stars Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf, and Rachel Ramras
5. This Is Your Death star Josh Duhamel
6. Gemini stars Lola Kirke and John Cho
7. Free Fire star Armie Hammer
8. Dear White People stars Marque Richardson, Logan Browning, and John Patrick Amedori
9. G-Funk star Warren G
10. Search Party star Alia Shawkat
11. Bill Nye: Science Guy star Bill Nye
12. Hot Summer Nights stars Maia Mitchell and Maika Monroe
13. Genius star Johnny Flynn
14. Light of the Moon star Stephanie Beatriz
15. Ballad of Lefty Brown stars Jim Caviezel, Diego Josef, Bill Pullman, and Tommy Flanagan
16. This Is Your Death star and director Giancarlo Esposito
17. Small Town Crime directors Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms with stars Michael Vartan, Michelle Lang, Octavia Spencer, Stefanie Scott, James Lafferty, Caity Lotz, Don Harvey, Clifton Collins, and John Hawkes
18. Preacher executive producer Seth Rogen
19. Fits & Starts star Greta Lee
20. Most Hated Women in America stars Josh Lucas, Michael Chernus, and Melissa Leo with director Tommy O'Haver
21. T2: Trainspotting director Danny Boyle
22. Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall star Todrick Hall
23. The Relationtrip stars Chippy, Matt Bush, Georgia Mischak, and Nelson Franklin with filmmakers Renée Felice Smith and C.A. Gabriel and producer Rachel Kiri Walker
24. American Gods star Ricky Whittle
25. Baby Driver star Eiza González
26. Alien: Covenant star Danny McBride
27. Sleepy Hollow star Janina Gavankar
28. Most Beautiful Island cinematographer Noah Greenberg with writer, director, and stars Ana Asensio and Larry Fessenden
29. Melanie Lynskey
30. Infinity Baby and The Hero star Nick Offerman
31. The stars of Served Like A Girl
32. Riverdale star K.J. Apa
33. Riverdale star Cole Sprouse
34. American Gods star Emily Browning
35. Small Crimes star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
36. American Gods star Orlando Jones
37. Talk Show the Game Show executive producer Wanda Sykes with creator and host Guy Branum
38. Lane 1974 star Kate Moennig
39. Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort
40. Small Town Crime stars Michelle Lang, Stefanie Scott, Don Harvey, Clifton Collins, and Caity Lotz
41. Fits & Starts star Wyatt Cenac
42. Baby Driver director Edgar Wright
43. Dear White People stars Ashley Blaine Featherson, John Patrick Amedori, Antoinette Robertson, and Logan Browning
44. Small Town Crime star Michael Vartan
45. Daphne star Emily Beecham with director Peter Mackie Burns
46. The Strange Ones star Alex Pettyfer
47. The Relationtrip star Chippy with Spencer Lott
48. Search Party stars Meredith Hagner, John Reynolds, and Alia Shawkat
49. The Transfiguration star Chloe Levine
50. George Lazenby a.k.a James Bond
51. Becoming Bond star Josh Lawson
52. A Critically Endangered Species star Lena Olin
53. Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort, Eiza González, and Jon Hamm with director Edgar Wright
54. Small Town Crime star James Lafferty
55. Easy Living stars Caroline Dhavernas and Jen Richards
56. Tragedy Girls star Craig Robinson
57. Sleepy Hollow star Lyndie Greenwood
58. Like Me star Addison Timlin
59. Win It All stars Jake Johnson, Aislinn Derbez, and Joe Lo Truglio with director Joe Swanberg
60. Hot Summer Nights star Timothee Chalamet with writer/director Elijah Bynum
61. Most Beautiful Island and Like Me star Larry Fessenden
62. Preacher executive producer Seth Rogen, creator Garth Ennis, and showrunner Sam Catlin
63. Animals creators Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano
64. Fits & Starts stars Wyatt Cenac and Greta Lee
65. Tragedy Girls star Jack Quaid
66. Dealt star Richard Turner
67. MFA stars Mike Manning, Francesca Eastwood, and Clifton Collins
68. Muppet Guys Talking subjects Bill Barretta, Fran Brill, Dave Goelz, and Frank Oz
69. I Love Bekka & Lucy star Alexis Denisof
70. Hot Summer Nights star Alex Roe
71. DRIB stars Adam Pearson, Amir Asgharnejad, Annie Hamilton, and Brett Gelman with director Kristoffer Borgli and producer Steak House
72. Like Me star Ian Nelson
73. Sylvio star Sylvio the gorilla
