We Gave 127 Of Your Favorite Stars A Polaroid Camera And Here's What Happened

Old-school selfies at SXSW.

By Dennis Huynh and Laura Geiser and Jarett Wieselman

Last updated on March 27, 2017, at 6:06 p.m. ET

Posted on March 11, 2017, at 4:56 p.m. ET

1. Baby Driver star Jon Hamm

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

2. Prison Break star Robert Knepper, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Dominic Purcell

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

3. Alien: Covenant star Katherine Waterston

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

4. Nobodies executive producer Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone with showrunner Michael McDonald and stars Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf, and Rachel Ramras

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
5. This Is Your Death star Josh Duhamel

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

6. Gemini stars Lola Kirke and John Cho

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

7. Free Fire star Armie Hammer

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

8. Dear White People stars Marque Richardson, Logan Browning, and John Patrick Amedori

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
9. G-Funk star Warren G

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

10. Search Party star Alia Shawkat

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

11. Bill Nye: Science Guy star Bill Nye

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

12. Hot Summer Nights stars Maia Mitchell and Maika Monroe

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
13. Genius star Johnny Flynn

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

14. Light of the Moon star Stephanie Beatriz

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

15. Ballad of Lefty Brown stars Jim Caviezel, Diego Josef, Bill Pullman, and Tommy Flanagan

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

16. This Is Your Death star and director Giancarlo Esposito

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
17. Small Town Crime directors Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms with stars Michael Vartan, Michelle Lang, Octavia Spencer, Stefanie Scott, James Lafferty, Caity Lotz, Don Harvey, Clifton Collins, and John Hawkes

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

18. Preacher executive producer Seth Rogen

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

19. Fits & Starts star Greta Lee

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

20. Most Hated Women in America stars Josh Lucas, Michael Chernus, and Melissa Leo with director Tommy O'Haver

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
21. T2: Trainspotting director Danny Boyle

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

22. Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall star Todrick Hall

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

23. The Relationtrip stars Chippy, Matt Bush, Georgia Mischak, and Nelson Franklin with filmmakers Renée Felice Smith and C.A. Gabriel and producer Rachel Kiri Walker

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

24. American Gods star Ricky Whittle

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
25. Baby Driver star Eiza González

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

26. Alien: Covenant star Danny McBride

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

27. Sleepy Hollow star Janina Gavankar

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

28. Most Beautiful Island cinematographer Noah Greenberg with writer, director, and stars Ana Asensio and Larry Fessenden

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
29. Melanie Lynskey

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

30. Infinity Baby and The Hero star Nick Offerman

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

31. The stars of Served Like A Girl

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

32. Riverdale star K.J. Apa

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
33. Riverdale star Cole Sprouse

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

34. American Gods star Emily Browning

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

35. Small Crimes star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

36. American Gods star Orlando Jones

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
37. Talk Show the Game Show executive producer Wanda Sykes with creator and host Guy Branum

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

38. Lane 1974 star Kate Moennig

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

39. Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

40. Small Town Crime stars Michelle Lang, Stefanie Scott, Don Harvey, Clifton Collins, and Caity Lotz

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
41. Fits & Starts star Wyatt Cenac

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

42. Baby Driver director Edgar Wright

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

43. Dear White People stars Ashley Blaine Featherson, John Patrick Amedori, Antoinette Robertson, and Logan Browning

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

44. Small Town Crime star Michael Vartan

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
45. Daphne star Emily Beecham with director Peter Mackie Burns

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

46. The Strange Ones star Alex Pettyfer

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

47. The Relationtrip star Chippy with Spencer Lott

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

48. Search Party stars Meredith Hagner, John Reynolds, and Alia Shawkat

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
49. The Transfiguration star Chloe Levine

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

50. George Lazenby a.k.a James Bond

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

51. Becoming Bond star Josh Lawson

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

52. A Critically Endangered Species star Lena Olin

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
53. Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort, Eiza González, and Jon Hamm with director Edgar Wright

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

54. Small Town Crime star James Lafferty

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

55. Easy Living stars Caroline Dhavernas and Jen Richards

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

56. Tragedy Girls star Craig Robinson

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
57. Sleepy Hollow star Lyndie Greenwood

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

58. Like Me star Addison Timlin

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

59. Win It All stars Jake Johnson, Aislinn Derbez, and Joe Lo Truglio with director Joe Swanberg

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

60. Hot Summer Nights star Timothee Chalamet with writer/director Elijah Bynum

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
61. Most Beautiful Island and Like Me star Larry Fessenden

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

62. Preacher executive producer Seth Rogen, creator Garth Ennis, and showrunner Sam Catlin

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

63. Animals creators Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

64. Fits & Starts stars Wyatt Cenac and Greta Lee

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
65. Tragedy Girls star Jack Quaid

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

66. Dealt star Richard Turner

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

67. MFA stars Mike Manning, Francesca Eastwood, and Clifton Collins

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

68. Muppet Guys Talking subjects Bill Barretta, Fran Brill, Dave Goelz, and Frank Oz

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
69. I Love Bekka & Lucy star Alexis Denisof

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

70. Hot Summer Nights star Alex Roe

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

71. DRIB stars Adam Pearson, Amir Asgharnejad, Annie Hamilton, and Brett Gelman with director Kristoffer Borgli and producer Steak House

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

72. Like Me star Ian Nelson

William Callan for BuzzFeed News
73. Sylvio star Sylvio the gorilla

William Callan for BuzzFeed News

