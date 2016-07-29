14 Pieces Of Striking Political Art
Art and Politics are strange bedfellows.
A few blocks from the DNC a pop-up art exhibition from Rock The Vote, called Truth to Power, showcased artists such as Banksy, Michael Murphy, Amy Elkins, and GILF! Here is a sampling of the striking paintings, installations, and others.
"Flags"
"False Profits"
"The Talk"
"And Counting"
"Kimmy"
Debt
"Icy Signs"
"Parting Words"
"Summer 2015"
"#GOVOTE"
"Elemental Crisis"
"Tahrir"
"Identity Crisis"
All photos of the art were taken by Christian Hansen for BuzzFeed News with permission of the gallery.
