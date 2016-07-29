BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

14 Pieces Of Striking Political Art

politics

14 Pieces Of Striking Political Art

Art and Politics are strange bedfellows.

By Dennis Huynh

Headshot of Dennis Huynh

Dennis Huynh

BuzzFeed News Creative Director

Posted on July 29, 2016, at 11:55 a.m. ET

A few blocks from the DNC a pop-up art exhibition from Rock The Vote, called Truth to Power, showcased artists such as Banksy, Michael Murphy, Amy Elkins, and GILF! Here is a sampling of the striking paintings, installations, and others.

"Flags"

Banksy / Truth to Power

"False Profits"

Mear One / Jonathan Levine Gallery / Truth to Power

"The Talk"

Michael D'Antuono / Truth to Power
ADVERTISEMENT

"And Counting"

GILF! / Truth to Power

"Kimmy"

Casey Rae Poehlein / Truth to Power
Truth to Power

Debt

FK Productions / Truth to Power
ADVERTISEMENT

"Icy Signs"

Truth to Power

"Parting Words"

Amy Elkins / Truth to Power

"Summer 2015"

Bill Dunlap / Truth to Power

"#GOVOTE"

FK Productions / Truth to Power
ADVERTISEMENT

"Elemental Crisis"

Beau Stanton / Truth to Power

"Tahrir"

Lmnopi / Truth to Power

"Identity Crisis"

Michael Murphy / Truth to Power

All photos of the art were taken by Christian Hansen for BuzzFeed News with permission of the gallery.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT