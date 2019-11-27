"Frozen" Star Josh Gad Responded To Those Fan Theories About Elsa’s Sexuality

Frozen star Josh Gad has some answers — kind of — for Queen Elsa stans who desperately want the pop culture icon to be lesbian.

For now, Gad said, it’s less about finding a partner and more about “self-love.”

During an interview on AM to DM, BuzzFeed News' morning show, on Wednesday, the actor who lends his voice to the adorable snowman Olaf said: “The directors wanted to tell a story that didn’t necessarily feel like it was about Elsa necessarily searching for or looking for love."

He added, "It was more about Elsa embracing Elsa."

Gad did, however, leave room for that development later on: “It’s not to say that journey can’t still happen in the future.”

Fans of the Disney franchise have speculated about Elsa’s sexuality since the first installment, Frozen, was released in 2013 with the Oscar-winning classic "Let It Go" becoming something of an LGBTQ anthem.