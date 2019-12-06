Jennifer Beals Opened Up About Why It Was Time To Reboot "The L Word"

The L Word star Jennifer Beals said the arrival of Donald Trump in Washington, DC, created an urgency to reboot the iconic lesbian show in order to give the LGBTQ community better representation under the conservative administration.

During an interview Friday on AM to DM, BuzzFeed News' morning show, Beals said there were already talks of a reboot, "then the 2016 elections came and we knew that the LGBTQ community would be attacked, which they were immediately."

"And [we] wanted to offer visibility and agency and also an alternative narrative for those people weren't part of the queer community," she said.

The L Word: Generation Q returns this week a full decade after the successful original series, which ran from 2004 to 2009, went off the air.

The first iteration of the show focused on a group of friends, mainly lesbian women, in West Hollywood.

Beals, along with Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey, are reprising their roles in this new series.

The trailer, which dropped back in October, shows the group of friends, including several new characters, finding love and navigating life in 2019.