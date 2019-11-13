Disney+ Is Putting A Disclaimer For Racism In Popular Old Movies
Popular titles like Peter Pan and Dumbo come with a note that they “may contain outdated cultural depictions.”
Disney+ is now home to classic movies like Peter Pan, Dumbo and The Lady and The Tramp — all of which now come with a disclaimer that they “may contain outdated cultural depictions.”
The streaming service has attached the notice to movies that contain racist elements and have been criticized as such in the past. Popular titles like The Aristocats, Fantasia and The Jungle Book all have this disclaimer — though it is slightly buried in the plot description of the movies.
In Dumbo, for example, there is a crow character named Jim Crow that speaks with a stereotypical African-American accent. The Aristocats and The Lady and The Tramp feature Siamese cats that speak with East Asian accents. All these characters were voiced by white actors. Peter Pan includes stereotypical depictions of Native Americans.
People took notice online and praised Disney for adding the disclaimers — and, in a way, taking responsibility for past mistakes.
Others are not as impressed.
Songs Of The South — a story set in the Reconstruction era that even Disney CEO Bob Iger has called “fairly racist” — remains absent from the library. The dark-skinned centaur named Sunflower in Fantasia who took care of the lighter-skinned centaurs also remains edited out.
The disclaimer also drew comparison with Warner Bros. who put a similar warning on their iconic Tom and Jerry cartoons but, in more explicit terms stating that while these depictions “were commonplace in American society,'' they were “wrong then and are wrong today.”
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Disney for comment.
