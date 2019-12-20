BuzzFeed News is sorry to report Jason Derulo wasn’t the only one who had to have his genital bulge digitally removed from the psychedelic live-action adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s musical Cats.



His Cats costars Francesca Hayward (Victoria), Laurie Davidson (Mr. Mistoffelees), and Robbie Fairchild (Munkustrap) shed some much-needed light on the pressing situation during an interview on Friday with BuzzFeed News’ morning show AM to DM.

“Everyone was gone! Nobody had a bulge!" revealed Fairchild.

The conversation around Jason Derulo’s genitalia has been one of the more bizarre news items to come out of an already bizarre movie.

Derulo’s dick, if anyone needs a refresher, has been having a hard time lately. First, it was censored by Instagram and then, apparently, by the movie. The Instagram controversy occurred after he posted a thirst trap which was subsequently removed by the platform because of its policy regarding aroused genitalia, but he argued he was only semi-aroused.



During a subsequent appearance on Andy Cohen’s radio show, Derulo, who plays Rum Tum Tugger in Cats, boasted proudly that producers of the movie "CGI’d the dick out" because it was so big.

But Fairchild said it wasn't just Derulo's package that had to be erased. "It’s Cats!" he said. "If ours were gone, his should be gone!"

When told during his AM to DM interview that the Derulo penis censorship in Cats had been a "huge topic" of conversation in the BuzzFeed office, Davidson joked, "Huge topic? That's up for debate."