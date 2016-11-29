BuzzFeed News

Videos Of Chapecoense Celebrating Its Victories Are Even More Moving Now

news

Videos of the Brazilian soccer team and of journalist Deva Pascovicci are being shared as a way to celebrate the memory of the victims of the tragic plane crash in Colombia.

By Davi Rocha and Raphael Evangelista

Headshot of Davi Rocha

Davi Rocha

Equipe BuzzFeed, Brasil

Headshot of Raphael Evangelista

Raphael Evangelista

Equipe BuzzFeed, Brasil

Posted on November 29, 2016, at 11:11 a.m. ET

After the accident that killed most of Brazil's soccer team, Chapecoense, videos of the team celebrating when it made it to the Copa Sudamericana finals have become popular on social media.

People are also sharing the most moving moments of the team throughout this year's championship.

NÃO DEIXEM ESSE VÍDEO MORRER 😢😢 #ForcaChapecoense #ForçaChape
Ramon Lacerda @NonLacerda

NÃO DEIXEM ESSE VÍDEO MORRER 😢😢 #ForcaChapecoense #ForçaChape

One video shows goalkeeper Danilo tearing up while listening to the commentator narrate their classification to the final.

"I'm emotional, even more after hearing Deva's narration, that for me it is one of the best sports commentators in Brazil. I appreciate the support that he's giving me," said Danilo to the Fox Sports reporter.

A video showing sports journalist Deva Pascovicci, a commentator for Fox Sports, talking about the team advancing to the final is also being shared on Twitter. Pascovici is one of the journalists killed in the accident.

Meu Deus!!
deva pascovicci @devapascovicci

Meu Deus!!

"I had the honor to narrate the game that took Chapeconse to the final. It was great, one of the best sensations I've had in my professional career."

This post was translated from Portuguese.

