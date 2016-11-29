Videos Of Chapecoense Celebrating Its Victories Are Even More Moving Now
Videos of the Brazilian soccer team and of journalist Deva Pascovicci are being shared as a way to celebrate the memory of the victims of the tragic plane crash in Colombia.
After the accident that killed most of Brazil's soccer team, Chapecoense, videos of the team celebrating when it made it to the Copa Sudamericana finals have become popular on social media.
People are also sharing the most moving moments of the team throughout this year's championship.
One video shows goalkeeper Danilo tearing up while listening to the commentator narrate their classification to the final.
A video showing sports journalist Deva Pascovicci, a commentator for Fox Sports, talking about the team advancing to the final is also being shared on Twitter. Pascovici is one of the journalists killed in the accident.
This post was translated from Portuguese.
