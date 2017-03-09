A Reality Show Built A Trump-Style Wall And People Don't Know How To Feel

BuzzFeed News

While walls have been featured on Big Brother Brasil before, the theme of a Mexican and American side is a new feature on the show.

By Davi Rocha and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Davi Rocha

Davi Rocha

Equipe BuzzFeed, Brasil

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 9, 2017, at 2:41 p.m. ET

TV show Big Brother Brasil is currently six weeks into its 17th season.

Reprodução Rede Globo

On Monday's episode, a wall dividing the Big Brother house in two went up.

Reprodução Rede Globo / Via gshow.globo.com

This is quite normal for the show — in 2009, contestants were divided by a wall, splitting the house into a "luxury" side and "poor" side. Contestants had to earn time in the luxury side.

memoriaglobo.globo.com

However, this time, the wall had an "American side" and a "Mexican side." Sound familiar?

Reprodução Rede Globo
The "Mexican Side" was decorated with cacti, skulls, and sombreros. Five contestants were left on this side, sleeping together in a just one room.

Reprodução GShow / Via gshow.globo.com

The "American Side" is in the larger and more comfortable part of the house. The side is decorated with a map of the United States and baseball paraphernalia.

Reprodução GShow

When a contestant on the American side tried to make contact with the Mexican side, he heard the following: "Look at the gunmen, do not come near the wall."

Davi Rocha/ BuzzFeed Brasil/ Reprodução/ Rede Globo

The existence of the wall lead to housemates discussing their beliefs about Mexico.

– &quot;What do you think Mexico is like? Is it good or bad?&quot;– &quot;It&#x27;s not better than the United States.&quot;– &quot;Wherever they sleep must be kind of questionable. Less like a bed and more like a sleeping bag.&quot;
Davi Rocha/ BuzzFeed Brasil/ Rede Globo / Via gshow.globo.com

– "What do you think Mexico is like? Is it good or bad?"

– "It's not better than the United States."

– "Wherever they sleep must be kind of questionable. Less like a bed and more like a sleeping bag."

Reaction on social media to the wall was mixed. The host of the show, Tiago Leifert, was super excited about the reveal.

VAMOS CONSTRUIR UM GRANDE MURO NA CASA DO BBB. GRANDE MURO! MUITO MUITO GRANDE! NINGUÉM FAZ MUROS MELHOR QUE O BBB!
Tiago Leifert @TiagoLeifert

VAMOS CONSTRUIR UM GRANDE MURO NA CASA DO BBB. GRANDE MURO! MUITO MUITO GRANDE! NINGUÉM FAZ MUROS MELHOR QUE O BBB!

"LET'S BUILD A GREAT WALL IN THE BBB HOUSE. GREAT WALL! VERY VERY BIG! NOBODY MAKES WALLS BETTER THAN BBB!"

Some people on Twitter loved the drama the wall created, ignoring the Trump issue.

Eu emploro produção deixa o muro! Mas tira o daniel do lado mexicano. #FicaMuro #FicaEmily #BBB17
DEPRESSÃO do BBB @Marcossbbb

Eu emploro produção deixa o muro! Mas tira o daniel do lado mexicano. #FicaMuro #FicaEmily #BBB17

"I hope production keeps the wall! But take Daniel [a contestant] to the Mexican side."

Sabe pq essa festa tá maravilhosa? Pq tá sem aqueles olhares horríveis,sem aquela vibe negativa perto deles! DEIXA O MURO ATÉ A FINAL #BBB17
nanda 🚑🔥 @pradelicia

Sabe pq essa festa tá maravilhosa? Pq tá sem aqueles olhares horríveis,sem aquela vibe negativa perto deles! DEIXA O MURO ATÉ A FINAL #BBB17

"Do you know why this party is amazing? Because it doesn't have those terrible side-eyes, that negative vibe near them! LEAVE THE WALL UNTIL THE END #BBB17"

Others seemed appalled by the idea.

Até o Big Brother Brasil faz piada sobre o muro do Trump 😱
Betina Raquel @BRaquelOliveira

Até o Big Brother Brasil faz piada sobre o muro do Trump 😱

"Even Big Brother Brasil jokes about the Trump wall."

Teve muro! Big Brother Brasil coloca muro do "México" para dividir a casa. 😱
Social Media BR @socialmbrasil

Teve muro! Big Brother Brasil coloca muro do "México" para dividir a casa. 😱

"There was a wall! Big Brother Brasil put a 'Mexico' wall to divide the house."

According to Brazilian Newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, the introduction of the wall resulted in record numbers of viewers for this season.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Rede Globo / Via gshow.globo.com

The border between Mexico and the United States has been previously discussed in by Brazilian media — in November, a Brazilian family launched a crowdfunding campaign to bring their son Jefferson Oliveira's body back to Brazil after he died while trying to cross into the US.

Facebook / Via Reprodução Facebook

This post was translated from Portuguese.

