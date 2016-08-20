BuzzFeed News

An Iranian Woman Just Won An Olympic Medal For The First Time

Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin just made history.

By David Mack

Posted on August 20, 2016, at 9:53 a.m. ET

Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin has made history by becoming the first Iranian woman to ever win an Olympic medal.

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

The 18-year-old took home bronze when she bested Sweden's Nikita Glasnovic in the Women's 57 kilogram Taekwondo event in Rio on Thursday.

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Egypt's Hedaya Wahba also won a bronze in the same event.

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

“I am so happy for Iranian girls because it is the first medal, and I hope at the next Olympics we will get a gold,” Zenoorin said after her win.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images
Zenoorin's victory is hugely symbolic for the conservative Islamic Republic, where women are still fighting for the right to watch sports in stadiums with men.

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

Even Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, congratulated her on the win. "Everyone is happy for you, especially Iranian women," he wrote on Twitter. "I wish you eternal happiness."

دخترم کیمیا، همه مردم بویژه بانوان ایران‌زمین را شاد کردی؛ شادی همیشگی را برایت آرزومندم. #کیمیا_علیزاده #المپیک_ریو
حسن روحانی @Rouhani_ir

دخترم کیمیا، همه مردم بویژه بانوان ایران‌زمین را شاد کردی؛ شادی همیشگی را برایت آرزومندم. #کیمیا_علیزاده #المپیک_ریو

Congratulations, Kimia!

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP / Getty Images

