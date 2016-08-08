BuzzFeed News

This Is The Most Awkward Moment Of The Olympics So Far

sports / olympics

And the gold medal for awkward moments goes to...this right here.

By David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 8, 2016, at 6:54 p.m. ET

Kenya's Peter Mungai Warui went up against China's Lu Bin in a Men's Light Fly (46-49 kilogram) boxing match at the Rio Olympics on Monday.

Yuri Cortez / AFP / Getty Images

The final outcome of the match came down to the judges, with a narrow decision ultimately advancing the Kenyan boxer to the quarterfinals.

Phil Walter / Getty Images

But as the judges announced the points, Lu was CONVINCED he was going to win... so when the referee held up the actual winner's hand it was awkward AF.

That awkward moment when you think you've won your boxing match....but nah. More: https://t.co/DCq7Iw3H8v https://t.co/VrGjq8forw
NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics

That awkward moment when you think you've won your boxing match....but nah. More: https://t.co/DCq7Iw3H8v https://t.co/VrGjq8forw

Look how happy they both were for this split second!

Yuri Cortez / AFP / Getty Images
"OH, DEAR" — That referee

Jae C. Hong / AP

"Yeah, not so much."

Phil Walter / Getty Images

Facepalm.

Peter Cziborra / Reuters
