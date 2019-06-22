This Year's Winner Of The "World's Ugliest Dog" Contest Is A Good Boy Named Scamp The Tramp
Personally, I think they're all beautiful but OK.
The 2019 winner of the famed World's Ugliest Dog contest was crowned Friday night in California and he's a dreadlocked former stray/good boy named Scamp the Tramp.
Scamp beat out more than a dozen other ugly (but yet still beautiful) dogs at the competition, which is held every year at the Sonoma-Martin fair in Petaluma.
His human, Yvonne Morones from Santa Rosa, calls him "a Rastafarian dog" thanks to Scamp's untamable fur.
"His black body hair does not grow and no matter how many trips to the groomer, Scamp’s hair naturally grows gray dreadlocks down his back all the way to his tail," Morones said in a press release. "No amount of hair conditioner can calm down his tresses!"
Morones adopted Scamp, a former stray on the streets of Compton, from a shelter more than seven years ago when he was just one hour away from being put down.
He now spends his days working as a "pet therapist," greeting the elderly at a senior's center and sitting with first-graders as they learn to read.
"He's Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp!" Morones told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat newspaper after the contest. "I think the audience saw his beautiful spirit and everything he's given back to the community."
Morones and Scamp won $1,500 to take home, another $1,500 to donate to a shelter, and a trip to New York City to appear on the Today show.
Second place went to a Pekinese with a droopy tongue named Wild Thang, while the third place spot was claimed by a Chihuahua named Tostito, who has no teeth or lower jaw.
Last year's winner was a 9-year-old English bulldog named Zsa Zsa.
Organizers say the contest is not about shaming any of the pups, but rather is designed to promote pet adoption from shelters.
They also hope the competition serves as a reminder "that all dogs are lovable."
Check out more photos of some of the other competitors here:
