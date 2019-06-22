This Year's Winner Of The "World's Ugliest Dog" Contest Is A Good Boy Named Scamp The Tramp

The 2019 winner of the famed World's Ugliest Dog contest was crowned Friday night in California and he's a dreadlocked former stray/good boy named Scamp the Tramp.

Scamp beat out more than a dozen other ugly (but yet still beautiful) dogs at the competition, which is held every year at the Sonoma-Martin fair in Petaluma.

His human, Yvonne Morones from Santa Rosa, calls him "a Rastafarian dog" thanks to Scamp's untamable fur.

"His black body hair does not grow and no matter how many trips to the groomer, Scamp’s hair naturally grows gray dreadlocks down his back all the way to his tail," Morones said in a press release. "No amount of hair conditioner can calm down his tresses!"