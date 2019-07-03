A Woman Allegedly Put A $5,000 Tip On Her Boyfriend's Credit Card After An Argument At A Restaurant

When he refused to do so, he placed a temporary hold on his credit card.

According to a complaint from Pinellas County deputies, Serina Wolfe and her boyfriend ate last Thursday evening at the Clear Sky Cafe in Clearwater Beach, west of Tampa, when they got into a "verbal argument" about her wanting him to buy her a plane ticket home to upstate New York.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested Monday in Florida and charged with allegedly leaving a $5,000 tip on her boyfriend's credit card after they had an angry fight in a restaurant.

After he then lifted the hold, Wolfe allegedly used the card to leave a $5,000 tip for their waitress on a bill of just $55.37

When her boyfriend later confronted her about the charge, Wolfe was said to have denied leaving the huge tip, according to the complaint, so he then reported the transaction as fraudulent to his credit card company.

But when the restaurant was told about the transaction on Monday, it was already too late as the waitress had already been paid the $5,000 tip.

When Wolfe was arrested on Monday, she allegedly admitted to using the card to pay the pricey tab.

"[The boyfriend] believes the defendant was drunk or trying to get back at him," read the arrest report.

Court records show she was charged with third-degree grand theft, a felony, and held on a $1,000 bond.

A message couldn't be left for Wolfe as her voicemail box was full. A public defender listed for her didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. A manager at the Clear Sky Cafe told BuzzFeed News they had no comment.