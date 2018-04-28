A Woman In Ohio Was Arrested For Stealing A Live Butterfly

Cincinnati police netted the alleged thief after they put out a wanted poster "for a report of a theft of a butterfly" from a local conservatory.

Ohio police have arrested a woman wanted for the theft of a butterfly.

Jamie Revis, 36, was detained on Friday and charged with one count of theft for allegedly stealing the insect from the city's Krohn Conservatory on April 15.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, surveillance cameras at the conservatory captured a woman stealing a blue morpho butterfly.



Footage shows a woman looking around before leaving the path and venturing into landscape. A staff member then confronts the woman and tries unsuccessfully to prevent her from leaving.