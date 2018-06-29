A Woman Floated Away From A Beach And Spent 20 Hours On An Air Mattress

The woman had drifted more than 10 miles away from a Greek beach before she was spotted.

A woman was rescued from the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday after spending roughly 20 hours adrift on a floating air mattress, authorities said.

The 55-year-old had gone missing from a beach near Rethymno on the island of Crete, according to the Greek coast guard.

Russian news agency Interfax said that the woman was a Russian tourist who was reported missing Wednesday evening when her husband and daughter couldn't locate her.

On Facebook, Yulia Kuldo confirmed reports the missing woman was her mother, Olya.

Greek authorities said that their search efforts were hampered due to "unfavorable weather conditions."