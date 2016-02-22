Michigan Students Angry College Didn't Alert Them During Kalamazoo Shootings

"Why are you so quick to alert us of robberies, and muggings on campus, but when someone is murdering innocent people in our community you say nothing?"

Western Michigan University did not send out any text message alerts to students despite two of the three shootings happening just miles from campus.

"As students, we were getting all of our information through the social media app, Yik Yak," WMU student Mariah Armstrong told BuzzFeed News via email.

"I can get a phone call and emergency text from [WMU] whenever there is a robbery, [severe] weather, or a fucking gas leak," this user wrote, "But a mass shooting happens in the campus area and nothing!"

Under federal law, colleges are required to alert students "upon confirmation of a significant emergency or dangerous situation involving an immediate threat to the health or safety of students or employees occurring on the campus."

In a statement on Sunday, WMU President John M. Dunn said the university didn't legally need to send out an alert, but he acknowledged they should have.

"Clearly, we failed last night to provide adequate information and updates," he said.

"We need to make adjustments in our own procedures to respond to extraordinary circumstances. Last night's incident clearly was one," Dunn said.

The president said guidelines and procedures would be reviewed, and on Monday, he apologized again at a campus town hall.

He also said officials were "exploring more effective ways to use social media" to warn students — something that was tested later on Sunday evening when the WMU Facebook page told students to "avoid the area" of an off campus shooting in the city's Arcadia neighborhood.