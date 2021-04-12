A Cop Was Fired For Pepper-Spraying A Black Army Lieutenant During A Traffic Stop

Footage of the December traffic stop between Lt. Caron Nazario and two members of the Windsor police department went viral over the weekend.

Windsor Police / Reuters US Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario exits his vehicle after being sprayed with a chemical agent by Windsor police officer Joe Gutierrez (left) at a gas station during a violent traffic stop in December.

Virginia officials announced late Sunday they had fired a police officer who pepper-sprayed a Black US Army Medical Corps lieutenant in a December traffic stop of which footage went viral on social media over the weekend. William Saunders, town manager of Windsor, a small community west of Norfolk, said officer Joe Gutierrez had been let go after an investigation into his use of force against Lt. Caron Nazario on Dec. 5, 2020. The investigation found police procedures had not been followed appropriately, prompting further training across the department, Saunders said in a statement. "The Town of Windsor prides itself in its small-town charm and the community-wide respect of its Police Department," Saunders said. "Due to this, we are saddened for events like this to cast our community in a negative light." "Rather than deflect criticism, we have addressed these matters with our personnel administratively," he said.

The announcement came hours after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered state police to open an independent investigation into the traffic stop. "The incident in Windsor is disturbing and angered me," Northam said in a statement on Sunday afternoon. In addition to the Virginia State Police investigation into the incident, Northam invited Nazario to meet with him. "Our Commonwealth has done important work on police reform," Northam said, "but we must keep working to ensure that Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of laws is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable." Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring had also called the interaction "unacceptable." "The video doesn’t show anything to justify how Lt. Nazario was treated," he said.

Incidents like this are unacceptable. As our office continues to monitor the situation, the Windsor Police Department needs to be fully transparent about what happened during the stop and what was done in response to it. Twitter: @MarkHerringVA