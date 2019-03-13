A Terrified Will Smith Tried Stand-Up Comedy For The First Time And Honestly? Not Bad

You may think of Will Smith as a famous comic actor, known for his roles in Hitch, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, or the upcoming Aladdin.

So it might surprise you to learn that the 50-year-old star's biggest fear is performing stand-up comedy.

But Smith decided to take to the comedy stage for the first time in the latest episode of his Facebook Watch show Will Smith's Bucket List, in which the actor confronts his fears head-on by doing things like skydiving and swimming with sharks.

"The crazy thing is I’m more nervous about doing stand-up than I am about bungee jumping out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon," the star says in the Wednesday episode.



Smith explained that unlike in music, where the audience might sing along if you forget the lyrics, in stand-up "if you stutter [or] you stumble, if there’s one moment where your heart jumps… they see it."

So, Smith enlisted "the master," Dave Chappelle, who praised Smith for confronting his fears.

"That's a great fucking way to live," Chappelle told Smith, "but the thing that is so admirable about it is — even myself, I rarely step out of my comfort zone."

