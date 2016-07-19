Who Said It: Melania Trump Or Twilight Sparkle From "My Little Pony"?
In case you're new to the internet today, Melania Trump is facing a bunch of criticism for apparently plagiarizing a section of her Republican National Convention speech from one Michelle Obama gave in 2008.
On Tuesday, one Republican spokesman defended Trump by noting one of her speech's lines was similar to a quote from My Little Pony character Twilight Sparkle. (Yes, this really happened).
Which brings us to this important test: Can you tell the difference between a Melania Trump quote and one from Twilight Sparkle?
-
"It is kindness, love, and compassion for each other that will bring us together, and keep us together."Twilight SparkeVia Discovery FamilyMelania TrumpVia Alex Wong / Getty Images
-
"Now, on a day like today, I can honestly say I wouldn't be standing here if it weren't for the friendships I've made with all of you. Each one of you taught me something about friendship, and for that, I will always be grateful."Twilight SparkleVia Discovery FamilyMelania TrumpVia Alex Wong / Getty Images
-
"You know, choosing not to choose isn't really a decision."Via Discovery FamilyVia Alex Wong/Getty Images
-
"Oh, sorry, girls...I got a lot of studying to catch up on."Twilight SparkleVia Discovery FamilyMelania Trump
-
"I can't believe we're finally here. With all that we've imagined, the reality of this night is sure to make this... the best night ever!"Twilight SparkleVia Discovery FamilyMelania TrumpVia Alex Wong/Getty Images
-
"It's amazing what's going on, and we're having fun!"Twilight SparkleVia Discovery FamilyMelania TrumpVia Alex Wong/Getty Images
-
"Yes, the décor is coming along nicely. This oughta be quick. I’ll be at the library in no time. Beautiful, indeed."Twilight SparkleVia Discovery FamilyMelania TrumpVia Alex Wong/Getty Images
-
"No room for small thinking. No room for small results."Twilight SparkleVia Discovery FamilyMelania TrumpVia Alex Wong/Getty Images
-
