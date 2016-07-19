BuzzFeed News

Who Said It: Melania Trump Or Twilight Sparkle From "My Little Pony"?

politics

Who Said It: Melania Trump Or Twilight Sparkle From "My Little Pony"?

"It's amazing what's going on, and we're having fun!"

By David Mack

Posted on July 19, 2016, at 5:59 p.m. ET

In case you're new to the internet today, Melania Trump is facing a bunch of criticism for apparently plagiarizing a section of her Republican National Convention speech from one Michelle Obama gave in 2008.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

On Tuesday, one Republican spokesman defended Trump by noting one of her speech's lines was similar to a quote from My Little Pony character Twilight Sparkle. (Yes, this really happened).

buzzfeed-video1.s3.amazonaws.com

Which brings us to this important test: Can you tell the difference between a Melania Trump quote and one from Twilight Sparkle?

Discovery Family/Alex Wong / Getty Images

  1. "It is kindness, love, and compassion for each other that will bring us together, and keep us together."

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Discovery Family
    Twilight Sparke
    Via Discovery Family
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Alex Wong / Getty Images
    Melania Trump
    Via Alex Wong / Getty Images

  2. "Now, on a day like today, I can honestly say I wouldn't be standing here if it weren't for the friendships I've made with all of you. Each one of you taught me something about friendship, and for that, I will always be grateful."

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Discovery Family
    Twilight Sparkle
    Via Discovery Family
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Alex Wong / Getty Images
    Melania Trump
    Via Alex Wong / Getty Images

  3. "You know, choosing not to choose isn't really a decision."

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Discovery Family
    Via Discovery Family
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Alex Wong/Getty Images
    Via Alex Wong/Getty Images

  4. "Oh, sorry, girls...I got a lot of studying to catch up on."

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Discovery Family
    Twilight Sparkle
    Via Discovery Family
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Melania Trump

  5. "I can't believe we're finally here. With all that we've imagined, the reality of this night is sure to make this... the best night ever!"

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Discovery Family
    Twilight Sparkle
    Via Discovery Family
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Alex Wong/Getty Images
    Melania Trump
    Via Alex Wong/Getty Images

  6. "It's amazing what's going on, and we're having fun!"

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Discovery Family
    Twilight Sparkle
    Via Discovery Family
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Alex Wong/Getty Images
    Melania Trump
    Via Alex Wong/Getty Images

  7. "Yes, the décor is coming along nicely. This oughta be quick. I’ll be at the library in no time. Beautiful, indeed."

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Discovery Family
    Twilight Sparkle
    Via Discovery Family
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Alex Wong/Getty Images
    Melania Trump
    Via Alex Wong/Getty Images

  8. "No room for small thinking. No room for small results."

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Discovery Family
    Twilight Sparkle
    Via Discovery Family
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Alex Wong/Getty Images
    Melania Trump
    Via Alex Wong/Getty Images

