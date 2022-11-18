There's Going To Be A Third "White Lotus" Season, So Vote Where You Want It To Take Place

*cheers with a flute of champagne like Jennifer Coolidge*

HBO announced Friday that it's renewing its hit series The White Lotus for a third season!

"I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus," creator Mike White said in a statement.

The second season of the Emmy-winning anthology debuted just last month and saw a new group of VIPs check into a luxury White Lotus hotel in Sicily.

It follows the show's first season, which was set in Hawaii and filmed in a bubble during the coronavirus lockdowns.

"Reflecting on The White Lotus' humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows," said Francesca Orsi, an executive vice president at HBO.

No word yet on where the show's third season will be set — or whether Coolidge will again be the only cast member to return — but if you were White and got to set a show about wealthy people in a glamorous location, where would you choose?