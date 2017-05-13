BuzzFeed News

Trump Accidentally Tweeted Just The Word "We" And It Started A Whole Meme

♬ We... ARE NEVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER ♬

By David Mack

David Mack

Posted on May 13, 2017, at 2:14 p.m. ET

On Saturday morning, President Trump delivered the commencement address at the evangelical Liberty University, giving a long speech on faith, football, and following your dreams to a supportive crowd.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, he then tweeted the word "We."

Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

The accidental tweet was deleted within a few minutes.

Twitter: @realDonaldTrump

But not before the good people of Twitter dot com took notice and responded like the responsible adults they are.

In that moment, he became President.
Franklin Leonard @franklinleonard

In that moment, he became President.

Some wondered from where Trump sent the tweet.

Trump on a rollercoaster
Dusty @DustinGiebel

Trump on a rollercoaster

Others thought he might be doing some light reading.

Oh thank G-d, he started to read the Constitution.
Ryan Houlihan @RyanHoulihan

Oh thank G-d, he started to read the Constitution.

But others were thinking of how press secretary Sean Spicer might spin this one.

"The President's tweet speaks for itself." -Sean Spicer, tomorrow
Justin @CitchyIncognito

"The President's tweet speaks for itself." -Sean Spicer, tomorrow

Some anti-Trumpers interpreted the president's words (word) in their own way.

@franklinleonard @darth
Amyzing @deangelis28

@franklinleonard @darth

—give up.
Dan Ilic 💨💨💨 @danilic

—give up.

It's happened, folks. #We broke him.
John Prager @EvilLiberalPig

It's happened, folks. #We broke him.

But a ton of people just responded with song lyrics.

@realDonaldTrump are the champions my friend
Paulin @PaulinPaulera

@realDonaldTrump are the champions my friend

...WILL WE WILL ROCK YOU
Jessica Huseman @JessicaHuseman

...WILL WE WILL ROCK YOU

are the World, we are the children...
ZeCyril @Cyril_vanB

are the World, we are the children...

llkommen bienvenue WELLLCOOOME
Marc @MarcSnetiker

llkommen bienvenue WELLLCOOOME

🎶 are NEVER, EVER, EVER / getting back to political stability in this country 🎶
Kevin O'Keeffe @kevinpokeeffe

🎶 are NEVER, EVER, EVER / getting back to political stability in this country 🎶

Eventually Trump tweeted some promo for a Saturday night interview on Fox News. It seems he was probably trying to type the word "Will."

Will be interviewed by @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews at 9:00 P.M. (Saturday night). Enjoy!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Will be interviewed by @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews at 9:00 P.M. (Saturday night). Enjoy!

But even that tweet got trolled.

@realDonaldTrump @JudgeJeanine @FoxNews
St Peter @stpeteyontweety

@realDonaldTrump @JudgeJeanine @FoxNews

In conclusion, Dear Twitter:

Fixed
Alex Kantrowitz @Kantrowitz

Fixed

