Trump Got To Sit In A Big Red Fire Truck Because He Is The President!

news

The sequel!

By David Mack

Posted on July 17, 2017, at 5:55 p.m. ET

Feelin' blue!

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Time for trucks!

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

Up you go!

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Where's the fire?

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
Siren on!

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

Put it out!

Carlos Barria / Reuters

Saved the day!

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

He is proud!

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
More to see!

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Wheels go round!

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Toys inside!

Carlos Barria / Reuters

Swing the bat!

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images
Dress-up time!

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

It's pretend!

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Back to work!

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Was it fun?

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

Trump ❤️ 🚒 !

Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images

