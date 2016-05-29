BuzzFeed News

This Light Show Is The Trippiest Thing You'll See Today

Seriously trippy, but seriously gorgeous.

By David Mack

Posted on May 29, 2016, at 10:13 a.m. ET

Vivid Sydney is a glorious festival held every year Down Under, where lights are projected onto some of the city's most iconic buildings.

Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

Landmarks like the Opera House and Harbour Bridge are illuminated with vibrant, mind-melting colours and designs.

Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

With its white sails, the Opera House in particular makes the perfect backdrop for some of the most incredible projections.

Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

The modernist masterpiece looks completely reborn when lit up with a rainbow of color.

Saeed Khan / AFP / Getty Images
This year, art from Australia's Indigenous community has been showcased. Some works feature traditional creatures from Aboriginal mythology...

Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

While others are more abstract...

Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

And some were just plain colorful.

Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

Some of the exhibits scattered around downtown Sydney are interactive, like the "Cathedral of Light" in the Royal Botanic Gardens.

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images
It's basically the perfect place for your next Instagram pic.

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

Another crowd favorite this year is the "I Love You" installation, with its very own Love-O-Meter.

Saeed Khan / AFP / Getty Images

Some of the coolest works, though, involve Mother Nature.

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

The "Synthesis" work aims to shed scientific light on the Moreton Bay Fig, a huge, sprawling species of tree common on the city's waterfront.

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images
Tree roots glow from beneath the ground...

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

While twisted trunks and branches look seriously psychedelic.

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

Vivid Sydney runs from May 27 to June 18.

Saeed Khan / AFP / Getty Images

