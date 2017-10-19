Here's The Story Behind This Viral Facebook Photo Showing Kids In Historical Costume

Many people were outraged by the photo showing a black student on a "leash" held by two white students, which organizers said was actually depicting a Pilgrim family. The school has since apologized.

A Massachusetts school district apologized on Thursday after a photo went viral that showed a white woman and children smiling in historical costumes in a classroom while holding a black student on a leash.

The picture sparked fury online as people thought it depicted a slavery scene, but organizers rushed to explain that was not the case, and it was instead part of a lesson on Pilgrims. Still, many were troubled by the image of a leashed, kneeling black student.

The photo taken at Mitchell Elementary School in Bridgewater last Friday was shared more than 10,000 times on Facebook after it was posted by an outraged political activist on Thursday morning.

"Demand that this teacher is fired," wrote Monica Cannon Grant, the founder of the Violence in Boston community group, in the post (which was later made private). "#FightSupremacy #BlackLivesMatter #ViolenceInBoston."

Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District officials began investigating the photo after receiving a complaint on Wednesday night.



Superintendent Derek J. Swenson said Thursday the picture was taken during a visit to the school by staff with Plimoth Plantation, a living history museum in Plymouth, Massachusetts, where actors re-create the Pilgrim experience for visitors.

The garment the black third-grade girl was wearing is known as "leading strings," Plimoth director of marketing and communications Rob Kluin told BuzzFeed News: "In 17th-century Europe this was a common clothing item, which was used to help keep toddlers safe while they were learning to walk."

Vicki Oman, the Plimoth director of museum programs and school services, was the staffer who visited the class and posed for the photo.

She told BuzzFeed News she "completely understands" how people could misperceive it, but said the children volunteered to don the costumes and there was no racial element.

"It's caused me a lot of grief to see that interpretation because that certainly was not at all what the intention was," Oman said.