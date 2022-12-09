The Gay Nephew Of The Lawmaker Who Cried While Voting Against Marriage Equality Has A Message For Her

Across the country in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 23-year-old Andrew Hartzler’s Instagram started lighting up as friends and followers began tagging him in clips of the footage. Why? Andrew is gay and Rep. Hartzler is his aunt.

“At first I just thought that it was an old video because that kind of rhetoric is quite common from my aunt,” he told BuzzFeed News. “But I realized that it was from today and what she was talking about, and, yeah, I wasn't really surprised.”

“It was weird to me that she was crying. I would say that,” he added. “I don't think that was a performance. Knowing my aunt, I think those were genuine tears.”

After coming out to her in February, Andrew isn’t close to his aunt anymore, and his relationship with his conservative, religious parents has also suffered. But he felt strongly enough about her teary comments on Thursday that he wanted to respond.

“I do feel compelled to speak out when I see this just to counter these messages,” he said. “I don't want my last name to be associated with hate. I want it to be associated with love.”