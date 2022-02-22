US Soccer Settled An Equal Pay Lawsuit With The Women's Team For $24 Million

US Soccer and the US Women’s National Team (UWSNT) have reached a landmark agreement to end a long-running legal dispute over equal pay, the groups announced Tuesday.

Under the terms of the settlement, players on men's and women's teams will be paid the same at all future tournaments, including the World Cup.

US Soccer will also pay $22 million to several dozen current and former players on the UWSNT, as well as $2 million to a fund to support them in their post-career work and charitable efforts focused on women's soccer.

The settlement is contingent on the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement for the USWNT.

"When we win, everyone wins!" midfielder Megan Rapinoe said on Twitter after the settlement was announced.

In a joint statement, the two groups said that while getting to this day had "not been easy" they were excited to continue advancing women's soccer.