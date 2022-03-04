Heartbreaking Photos Show Ukrainians Saying Goodbye To Family As Many Stay To Fight

A couple embrace prior to the woman boarding a train carriage leaving for western Ukraine, at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine on Feb. 27, 2022.

As Russian missiles hit their towns and tanks roll through their streets, many Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homeland.

In an exodus that is unparalleled in recent European history, more than 1.2 million Ukrainians have sought sanctuary in neighboring countries since the Russian invasion began last week, UN High Commissioner of Refugees Filippo Grandi said Friday.

But many others have stayed to fight.

Ukraine's government has enacted martial law and required men ages 18 to 60 to remain in the country in order to defend it against the Russian attack.

That has led to heartbreaking scenes at train and bus stations across the country as children say goodbye to their fathers and wives bid farewell to their husbands.