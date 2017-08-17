BuzzFeed News

14 Ugly-Ass Parks That Look Fucking Disgusting Without A Confederate Statue

"The beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!" —President Trump

By David Mack

Posted on August 17, 2017, at 10:18 a.m. ET

1. Ugly!

Michael Blau / Getty Images

2. No beauty!

Junichi Oguchi / Getty Images

3. Not pretty!

Zack Seckler / Getty Images

4. Very sad!

Nick Brundle Photography / Getty Images
5. Pathetic!

Wangwukong / Getty Images

6. Horrific!

Sawaya Photography / Getty Images

7. Repulsive!

Sascha / Getty Images

8. Why even??

Barrett & Mackay / Getty Images
9. Who allowed this??

Patrick Talmelli / Getty Images

10. My eyes!

Underconcept, Atsushi Hasegawa, Ph.d. / Getty Images

11. Makes me sick!

Patricia Hicks / Getty Images

12. I gagged!

Peter Zelei Images / Getty Images
13. Vomit everywhere!

Henry Arden / Getty Images

14. ...

Alan Powdrill / Getty Images

