14 Ugly-Ass Parks That Look Fucking Disgusting Without A Confederate Statue
"The beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!" —President Trump
1. Ugly!
2. No beauty!
3. Not pretty!
4. Very sad!
5. Pathetic!
6. Horrific!
7. Repulsive!
8. Why even??
9. Who allowed this??
10. My eyes!
11. Makes me sick!
12. I gagged!
13. Vomit everywhere!
14. ...
