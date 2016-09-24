Police Shut Down An LGBT Pride Parade In Uganda Before It Even Began More than 100 people tried to convene on a beach but were turned away by police in Uganda, where homosexuality is illegal. Twitter

Isaac Kasamani / AFP / Getty Images LGBT Ugandans demonstrating in 2014.

Police in Uganda have blocked LGBT people and their supporters from holding a pride parade, after the country's ethics minister warned such a demonstration would be illegal. More than 100 people tried to convene on a beach in Entebbe on Lake Victoria but were ordered back into their minibuses by police and told to leave the area, human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo told BuzzFeed News. "The police arrived at the venue before the event organizers," Opiyo said. After being blocked at the first location, dozens of others were prevented by police from holding a second parade at another location, Kisubu beach. One woman, Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera, refused to leave the public beach, so police towed her car, Opiyo said.

LGBT leader Frank Mugisha told Agence France-Presse that one man jumped from a moving minibus and injured himself.

"They are traumatized," he said.

Some demonstrators said officers had been leading parade-goers back to a police station in Kampala, but Opiyo said "nobody has been formally arrested, as far as we know yet."

Police pointing at us threatening after one of us jumped out of a moving car @KuchuTimes @SMUG2004 @nkali_biggie… https://t.co/vvYrbrPcjt

Homosexuality is illegal in the east African nation under a colonial-era law that prohibits "any act of gross indecency."

Lawyer Nicholas Opiyo said he believed the minister was unaware that parade organizers had formally notified police of their intention to hold a public gathering. "In terms of the legal procedure, they ticked all the boxes," he said. Pride parades have been held in Uganda for the past few years without incident, after the country's constitutional court overturned an anti-LGBT law in 2014. However, organizers canceled a pride parade in August after a meeting between Opiyo and Minister Lokodo. "We decided to suspend it because of the risks to personal safety," Opiyo told BuzzFeed News in August. "The minister threatened to mobilize a mob and a large police group to beat up anyone who shows up for pride." Also in August, police raided a transgender pageant in Kampala, detaining several well-known activists, including Mugisha, before releasing them without charge.