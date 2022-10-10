A Republican Senator Is Being Called "Ignorant" For His Racist Comments About Enslaved People's Descendants

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is being roundly condemned by prominent Black groups for racist comments he made at a Trump rally in Nevada over the weekend in which he said the descendants of enslaved people were criminals.

"Senator Tuberville's comments are flat out racist, ignorant and utterly sickening," said NAACP President Derrick Johnson. "His words promote a centuries-old lie about Black people that throughout history has resulted in the most dangerous policies and violent attacks on our community.

"We've seen this before from the far-right, and we've seen what they can do when they take power," Johnson added.

Tuberville was speaking at a rally before the former president in Minden, near Lake Tahoe, when he began spouting the “tough on crime” rhetoric that he and his fellow Republicans have seized upon ahead of November's midterm elections. (Note: crime researchers and experts have told BuzzFeed News this political rhetoric doesn't really match up with reality.)

Democrats, Tuberville falsely said, were not simply "soft on crime," but rather "pro-crime."

"They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what you have," Tuberville told the crowd. "They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that. Bullshit! They are not owed that."

The crowd at the rally greeted Tuberville's sweeping and unabashed racism with applause.