BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump's Former Campaign Manager Says We Need To Focus On "The Clinton Administration"

news

Trump's Former Campaign Manager Says We Need To Focus On "The Clinton Administration"

Meanwhile, on Planet B.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 28, 2017, at 11:40 a.m. ET

Big news broke on Friday night with reports that the first charges have been filed stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The charges were reportedly approved by a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, but remain under seal, so it&#x27;s not immediately clear who is being charged or with what.
Joshua Roberts / Reuters

The charges were reportedly approved by a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, but remain under seal, so it's not immediately clear who is being charged or with what.

On Saturday morning, the Fox & Friends weekend crew did discuss the reports at the top of the hour, but repeatedly criticized other networks for overreacting to the news.

Fox News

They also interviewed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who said the media was missing the REAL story.

Fox News

"What we should be focusing on are the continued lies of the Clinton administration, the continued fallacies that they perpetuate," he said, apparently referring either to a presidency that ended more than 16 years ago or one that exists in a hypothetical Planet B where Hillary Clinton won the electoral college.

Corey Lewandowski, apparently on Planet B: "What we should be focusing on is the continued lies of the Clinton admi… https://t.co/bj6uIzypDd
David Mack @davidmackau

Corey Lewandowski, apparently on Planet B: "What we should be focusing on is the continued lies of the Clinton admi… https://t.co/bj6uIzypDd

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, there's just one problem.

Twitter: @Barbie892

Some people, including MSNBC's Chris Hayes, found the line just too much.

Twitter: @chrislhayes

It was a face-palm moment for others.

@davidmackau The “Clinton Administration”... ?!?!
Nick Martin @nodirectioncasa

@davidmackau The “Clinton Administration”... ?!?!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people thought Lewandowski was talking about Bill Clinton.

Twitter: @WFKARS
ADVERTISEMENT

But how far back should we be looking?

Twitter: @KevinMKruse

Too far?

Twitter: @gusciora

Others wanted to live on whatever planet Hillary Clinton is apparently president.

Twitter: @anamariecox
@truelyesoteric @JBFletcher44 @JenAnsbach @davidmackau @joshtpm
Diabetes Mellitus T1 @enginerd1985

@truelyesoteric @JBFletcher44 @JenAnsbach @davidmackau @joshtpm

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

HuffPo's Chloe Angyal proposed focusing on other people who aren't actually leaders.

Twitter: @ChloeAngyal

Still, some had more serious takes, about both Fox News...

Twitter: @donmoyn

...and the broader Republican Party.

Twitter: @byelin

In recent days, Lewandowski has shared stories critical of both Bill...

Can you imagine the MSM outrage if this was a meeting by a Trump person? https://t.co/z4WzQ0D3aQ
Corey R. Lewandowski @CLewandowski_

Can you imagine the MSM outrage if this was a meeting by a Trump person? https://t.co/z4WzQ0D3aQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

...and Hillary, so maybe he was just covering his bases.

My latest op-ed on the media ignoring Russian efforts to influence Hillary Clinton! https://t.co/vGXbS9mT5P
Corey R. Lewandowski @CLewandowski_

My latest op-ed on the media ignoring Russian efforts to influence Hillary Clinton! https://t.co/vGXbS9mT5P

Reply Retweet Favorite

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT