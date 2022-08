Trump Stored Top Secret Docs On National Defense And Spies At Mar-A-Lago, The FBI Said In A New Affidavit

Authorities discovered 184 documents bearing classified information in boxes that Donald Trump returned to national archives representatives in January of this year, prompting investigators to seek a search warrant of the former president’s Florida estate to uncover more top secret records, according to an extraordinary FBI affidavit that was unsealed on Friday.

“There is probable cause to believe that additional documents that contain classified [national defense information] or that are Presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain at the premises,” an FBI agent wrote in the Aug. 5 affidavit. “There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at the premises.”

There had been great anticipation ahead of Friday’s release of the affidavit from political and media observers who hoped the sworn statement prepared by the FBI in support of their warrant request could shed light on the Department of Justice probe into Trump and the dramatic surprise search of his Mar-a-Lago club earlier this month.

Due to the extraordinary public interest in the case, Judge Bruce E. Reinhart with the US District Court for Southern Florida had ordered on Thursday that the document be released with some redactions in order to protect the identities of witnesses and law enforcement, as well as the strategies, direction, scope, sources, and methods of the ongoing investigation.

The affidavit was indeed unsealed with extensive redactions throughout, with whole pages often masked by black lines.

But it also laid out a clearer sense of the timeline of the probe into Trump and his handling of classified documents, as well as the nature of the top secret information.

Trump — whose successful 2016 White House run was due in part to his extensive attacks on Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information when she was secretary of state — is under investigation for taking top secret documents with him when he left the White House and then failing to return them when requested.