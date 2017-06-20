Can You Remember Which One Of These Trump Scandals Happened First?

BuzzFeed News

It's been a busy few months!

By David Mack

Posted on June 20, 2017, at 7:05 p.m. ET

  1. Which one of these happened first?
    Trump said Frederick Douglass has "done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more."
    Michael Flynn resigned as national security adviser.
    The White House failed to mention Jews in its International Holocaust Remembrance Day statement.
    Kellyanne Conway said there are microwaves with cameras that spy on people.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Jan. 27 Holocaust statement gaffe happened first.

    The Jan. 27 Holocaust statement gaffe happened first.
    Via Win McNamee/Getty Images

  2. Which one of these happened first?
    Trump didn't shake German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand during an Oval Office photo op.
    Trump had an angry phone call with the Australian prime minister.
    Trump had a weird handshake with the Japanese prime minister.
    Trump invited the strongman president of the Philippines to the White House.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Jan. 28 phone call with Australia's Malcolm Turnbull was first.

    The Jan. 28 phone call with Australia's Malcolm Turnbull was first.
    Via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  3. Which one of these happened first?
    Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.
    White House press secretary Sean Spicer falsely claimed that Hitler never used chemical weapons.
    Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping him without offering any evidence.
    Rachel Maddow released a section of Trump's 2005 tax returns.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Trump's wiretap March 4 tweets about Obama were first.

    Trump's wiretap March 4 tweets about Obama were first.
    Via Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

  4. Which one of these happened first?
    James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee about Russian election meddling and his firing.
    Trump tweeted that he is being investigated for obstruction of justice.
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the Senate Intel Committee about Russia.
    Trump tweeted that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn should seek immunity.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Trump's March 31 Flynn tweet was first.

    Trump's March 31 Flynn tweet was first.
    Via Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)\

  5. Which one of these happened first?
    The White House suggested British intelligence spied on Trump.
    Comey said the FBI was investigating possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.
    Trump withdrew the US from the Paris climate change agreement.
    Trump met with senior Russian diplomats in the Oval Office.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Sean Spicer's March 16 suggestion about British spies was first.

    Sean Spicer's March 16 suggestion about British spies was first.
    Via Tom Pennington/Getty Images

  6. Which one of these happened first?
    Trump referred to a terrorist attack in Sweden that never happened.
    Vice President Mike Pence had to cast a tie-breaking Senate vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as education secretary.
    Trump fired Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.
    Kellyanne Conway referred to a terrorist attack in Bowling Green, Kentucky, that never happened.
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Trump's firing of Sally Yates on Jan. 30 was first.

    Trump's firing of Sally Yates on Jan. 30 was first.
    Via Mario Tama/Getty Images

  7. Which one of these happened first?
    The White House acknowledged Michael Flynn and Jared Kushner secretly met with the Russian ambassador during the transition.
    BuzzFeed News, The New York Times, CNN, Politico, the BBC and others were denied entry to a White House press briefing.
    Trump tweeted that he may cancel all press briefings.
    Trump bombed Syria while eating "the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you've ever seen."
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The Feb. 24 media blockade was first.

    The Feb. 24 media blockade was first.
    Via Alex Wong/Getty Images

  8. Which one of these Trump tweets came first?
    "You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA"
    "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!"
    "Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!"
    "I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt"
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Trump's June 5 tweet attacking the London mayor was first.

    Trump's June 5 tweet attacking the London mayor was first.
    Via Dominick Reuter/Reuters

  9. Which one of these Trump tweets came first?
    "Who can figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe' ??? Enjoy!"
    "Of course the Australians have better healthcare than we do --everybody does. ObamaCare is dead! But our healthcare will soon be great."
    "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"
    "This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!"
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Trump's May 5 tweet about Australia's health care system was first.

    Trump's May 5 tweet about Australia's health care system was first.
    Via Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

  10. Which one of these Trump tweets came first?
    "I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy."
    "North Korea is behaving very badly. They have been 'playing' the United States for years. China has done little to help!"
    "Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!"
    "Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show"
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Trump's March 4 tweet about Schwarzenegger was first.

    Trump's March 4 tweet about Schwarzenegger was first.
    Via Alex Wong/Getty Images
