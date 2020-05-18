Trump Said He Doesn't Mind If Mike Pompeo Makes Staffers Walk His Dog Or Wash His Dishes

President Donald Trump said claims that a fired inspector general was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for allegedly making a taxpayer-funded staffer run personal errands for him are overblown — and, even if true, would still be acceptable.

"Here's a man that is supposed to be negotiating war and peace with major, major countries with weaponry like the world has never seen before," Trump told reporters at the White House. "And the Democrats and the fake news media, they are interested in a man who is walking their dog.

"Maybe he's busy. Maybe he's negotiating with Kim Jong Un, OK, about nuclear weapons."

Trump fired the State Department's inspector general, Steve Linick, on Friday and replaced him with an ally of Vice President Mike Pence.

According to NBC News, Linick had been probing whether Pompeo and his wife made the staffer walk their dog, pick up their dry cleaning, and make them dinner reservations. He was also said to be investigating the circumstances of Pompeo's selling US weapons to Saudi Arabia in spite of a congressional ban.