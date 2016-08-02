Trump And Son Blasted For Sexual Harassment Comments About Ivanka

Donald Trump said he "would like to think [his daughter] would find another career or find another company" if she were sexually harassed.

Donald Trump and his son have drawn scorn for their comments about sexual harassment, after the Republican nominee for president said he would hope his daughter would "find another career" if she were hounded at work.

In an interview with USA Today published Monday, Trump was asked about the multiple sexual harassment allegations that prompted the ouster of Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes — including from former Fox & Friends host Gretchen Carlson, who is suing Ailes.

“There was quite a bit of fabulous things said [about Ailes by Carlson],” Trump told the newspaper. “It would be easier for me and more politically correct for me to say you are right. But you would think she wouldn’t say those things.”

Trump also appeared unaware that multiple women have accused Ailes of inappropriate behavior or harassment, not just Carlson, despite telling NBC on July 24 that "some of the women that are complaining, I know how much [Ailes has] helped them."

When asked by USA Today how he would feel were his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to be sexually harassed in the workplace, the Republican nominee replied, “I would like to think she would find another career or find another company if that was the case."