The Jan. 6 Committee Alerted The DOJ To A Phone Call Trump Tried To Make To A Witness

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol has alerted the Department of Justice to a phone call made by Donald Trump to a witness that they suspect may have been an attempt to influence testimony.



At the conclusion of Tuesday’s three-hour public hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair, shocked observers when she announced she had “one more item” to share before departing.

Cheney said Trump tried to make a telephone call to an unidentified witness following the explosive June 28 hearing in which Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified the former president knew the Jan. 6 crowd was armed and dangerous and became enraged when his security agents would not allow him to join them at the Capitol.

Cheney did not name this witness but said they had not yet been heard from in the public hearings.

“That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump’s call, and instead alerted their lawyer to the call,” Cheney said. “Their lawyer alerted us, and this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice.”

“Let me say one more time: We will take any efforts to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Cheney added.