This Couple Accidentally Got Married At The Site Of Trump's Arraignment: "I Did Not Plan For This"

MANHATTAN — As crowds gathered around Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday morning, ahead of Donald Trump’s arraignment , it’s business as usual at the City Clerk’s office next door.

Khalia Beckford and Peter Don, college sweethearts who met four years ago at LaGuardia Community College, are in a bubble of happiness — they’re getting married today and they are not letting the news cycle get in the way.

“I did not plan for this,” Beckford told BuzzFeed News. “I heard about it at work but didn’t know this was happening. But it’s dope. It’s a moment, and it’s not going to ruin my big day. The cameras [are] for me. Everyone came for me.”

Don proposed at home on a Friday. “It was nice,” she said. “I was coming home, I didn’t know what was happening, and he decorated it well.”

Wearing a white lace dress she purchased last night from Macy’s, Beckford, who is from Jamaica, was first in line outside the clerk’s office waiting for their 8:30 a.m. appointment.