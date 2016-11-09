BuzzFeed News

Trump In 2012: "The Electoral College Is A Disaster For A Democracy"

Clinton is ahead in the popular vote as of Wednesday morning.

By David Mack

Posted on November 9, 2016, at 10:09 a.m. ET

Donald Trump became US president-elect on Wednesday, stunning the world with his surprise defeat of Hillary Clinton.

He romped to victory by securing enough swing states — and flipping traditionally Democrat-voting ones — to achieve the necessary 270 votes in the Electoral College to become president.

Despite losing the presidency, Clinton held a lead of more than 160,000 votes nationally in the popular vote as of Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press.

If that holds, she will be the first person to lose the presidency but win the popular vote since Al Gore lost to George W. Bush in 2000.
If the system depresses or confuses you, you're not alone. Here's Donald Trump's take on the electoral college in 2012.

Trump&#x27;s tweet was posted on Nov. 6, 2012, the day that Republican Mitt Romney lost to President Barack Obama.
