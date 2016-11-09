Trump In 2012: "The Electoral College Is A Disaster For A Democracy"
Clinton is ahead in the popular vote as of Wednesday morning.
Donald Trump became US president-elect on Wednesday, stunning the world with his surprise defeat of Hillary Clinton.
He romped to victory by securing enough swing states — and flipping traditionally Democrat-voting ones — to achieve the necessary 270 votes in the Electoral College to become president.
Despite losing the presidency, Clinton held a lead of more than 160,000 votes nationally in the popular vote as of Wednesday morning, according to the Associated Press.
If the system depresses or confuses you, you're not alone. Here's Donald Trump's take on the electoral college in 2012.
-
