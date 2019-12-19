Nancy Pelosi Snapped When Democrats Started Applauding The Trump Impeachment Result

History was made on Wednesday night in Washington, DC, when Donald Trump became just the third US president to be impeached.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was insistent that none of her fellow Democrats would be seen applauding the result.

After she announced the final tally on the first article of impeachment, officially charging Trump with abusing the power of his office, some in the House of Representatives chamber began applauding.

Pelosi, who has been eager to set a somber tone and not be seen celebrating the impeachment process, immediately turned to Democrats on her right and urged them to stop.